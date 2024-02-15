5 best players in Cleveland Cavaliers history who never made the All-Star Game
All-Star Snub No. 4 - John "Hot Rod" Williams
The late John "Hot Rod" Williams might be the most prominent name in the discussion of Cleveland All-Star snubs. Williams spent nine seasons with the Cavaliers and played in six postseasons with the team.
Throughout the nineties, Williams was one of the Cavaliers' undeniably best players alongside Mark Price, Brad Daugherty and Larry Nance. Williams brought toughness and grit to the Cavaliers in their numerous playoff run-ins with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Though the Bulls bested the Cavs, Williams was a key figure in a memorable era for the franchise.
While Williams typically played off the bench for the first half of his career, he often was a team leader in plenty of statistics. In the early-to-mid nineties, he averaged over 10 points and six rebounds per game multiple years in a row. As the trend goes, he was still never named an All-Star. Perhaps it was a case of too many other All-Stars surrounding him. His aforementioned trio of teammates all have their jerseys in the rafters in Cleveland, and Williams' sixth-man role may have just pushed out of the mainstream consideration for the All-Star game.