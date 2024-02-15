5 best players in Cleveland Cavaliers history who never made the All-Star Game
All-Star Snub No. 1 - Andre "The Professor" Miller
Drafted in 1999, Andre "The Professor" Miller ushered the Cavaliers into the next century with his instant impact and nearly flawless skillset. As early as his rookie year, Miller already looked like a player set to make numerous All-Star runs, averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 assists and one steal per game in year one.
By his third and final year with the Cavs, Miller averaged a 16.5-point, 10.9-assist double-double over 81 games played. Miller's double-digit assists average led the NBA in the 2001-02 season, but he was still nowhere to be seen during the All-Star festivities. He also added 1.6 steals per night, adding to his dynamic yet underappreciated season.
In the 2001-02 season, the Cavaliers opted to trade Miller with explicit hopes of tanking and later drafting LeBron James in 2003. While the plan succeeded, the star point guard would have likely been the perfect partner-in-crime for the first LeBron era in Cleveland. Sadly, both the Cavs and the NBA overlooked Miller's spectacular talent, and he was never named an All-Star over his 17-year career.
Miller averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 assists over his 17 seasons with 12 years averaging at least 10 or more points. It is far from common that any player is remembered by their nickname almost as much as their real name. As much as The Professor is remembered as a prolific early-2000's guard, his resume never matched the talent he had all his years.