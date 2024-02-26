4 upcoming free agents who should be on Cavaliers' summer wish list
Torrey Craig should be on the Cavaliers' wish list
After a strong season to help the Phoenix Suns reach the playoffs last season, Torrey Craig somehow ended up signing a minimum contract with the Chicago Bulls toward the end of free agency. Craig has a $2.8 million player option this summer, but if he opts out of it in search of a pay day, the Cavaliers should absolutely try to bring him to the Land.
Craig has built his reputation through tenacious defense and reliable production on offense. The Suns' defense took a hit when they let Craig walk away, and he would swiftly fit into Cleveland's defensive schemes. Craig is another proven 3-and-D guy, though he flies under the radar for most teams. This means that Cleveland would not have to break the bank in order to sign him. If the Cavs end up above the luxury tax threshold this summer by re-signing Isaac Okoro, they would still have enough money for craig with the taxpayer MLE.
While the Cavaliers might view other free agents as more impactful than Craig, he would no doubt be a valuable addition with the right opportunity. Over his career, Craig has been an efficient scorer on low volume, but his defense can often ruin his opponent's night. His size and quick feet allow him to stay on his assignment on the perimeter and stop them from getting past on a quick drive. He is not an All-Defenisve lock or anything, but Craig would make his presence felt and become a fan favorite with the Cavaliers.
There is still a long time before free agency even opens this summer, but the Cleveland Cavaliers would be foolish not to start looking around at who could be available at the right price. These four players all give the Cavs a skillset they would appreciate over the course of a full season. Depending on Cleveland's cap space and each player's asking price, the Cavs might not have to stop at signing just one of them.