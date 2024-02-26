4 upcoming free agents who should be on Cavaliers' summer wish list
Naji Marshall is exaclty what the Cavaliers need
The best option for the Cavaliers' next forward is a player who adds size to the rotation, consistently knocks down open threes, plays hard defense and can play either forward spot when needed. Out of this summer's free agent class, Naji Marshall is the best fit for Cleveland.
On the New Orleans Pelicans this season, Marshall has averaged 7.3 points on 37.1 three-point shooting in 18.4 minutes off the bench. Given Marshall's impact on a $1.9 million salary this year, he is one role player who will undoubtedly seeking a substantial pay raise this summer. The Pels have the room to retain Marshall, but the Cavaliers will be capable rivals to sign him.
At 6-foot 7-inches, Marshall has the size to play the three spot or the four spot in a smaller lineup with 24 percent of his minutes coming at that spot this season. Alongside Max Strus and Isaac Okoro, Marshall rounds out Cleveland's wing rotation, giving the team great versatility in their depth. Okoro and Strus best suited at small forward or shooting guard, making Marshall a solid option to play the three or four in a similar role as Dean Wade.
Marshall's biggest downside is his lack of playoff experience right now. Currently, he has only played in six playoff games and hardly played in those games. This does not make Marshall a bad option, as the Cavs have enough veterans with playoff runs under their belt. The 26-year-old forward would be a positive addition to Cleveland rotation but would not be a detriment due to his playoff inexperience.