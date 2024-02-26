4 upcoming free agents who should be on Cavaliers' summer wish list
Though the Cleveland Cavaliers stayed silent at the trade deadline, they have shown no fearing in making changes during the offseason.
As the 2023-24 regular season rapidly approaches its end, the Cavaliers have solid perspective on who they are as a team. With the second seed in the East, Cleveland nears the postseason as a true challenger to the league's elite squads. Donovan Mitchell's continued ascendance has put him into MVP conversations, and the rest of the Cavs' young core is showing great development throughout the year.
Last offseason, the Cavaliers added Max Strus and Georges Niang as two veteran leaders with playoff experience and proven three-point shooting talent. While both players have helped the Cavs address those needs, Cleveland showed interest in adding another 3-and-D vet in the trade market. Nothing fully materialized, but it showed the Cavs are not done improving. They are one of the few contending teams with remaining cap flexibility, but it will quickly vanish with numerous contract extensions looming.
This upcoming summer might be the last one in which Cleveland can make a big splash to add a high-level role player on a long-term contract. While the upper echelon of impending free agents is not wildly impressive, a myriad of veterans with alluring track records will enter the pool. The Cavs will likely not target another backup point guard after Craig Porter, Jr.'s new deal, but other players are still going to garner a lot of interest. From two-way wings and forwards to gritty backup bigs, the Cavaliers should have plenty of interest in a few key free agents.
Kyle Anderson is a great fit on the Cavaliers
Georges Niang has given the Cavaliers a new identity in their frontcourt rotation. While he is not a stellar athlete or stifling defender, he gives Cleveland a confident skillset and punishes poor defense on the perimeter. When it comes to building on the Cavs' frontcourt, Kyle Anderson fits the Niang role while adding his own flavor of good defense and better rebounding.
Typically, stealing a high-end role player from a top team such as the first-place Minnesota Timberwolves is a near impossibility, but Anderson's decreased role and production with the T-Wolves might signal that both parties are willing to part ways this offseason. Anderson's fit with Minnesota has been in question ever since the addition of Rudy Gobert and the emergence of Jaden McDaniels soaked up a majority of the frontcourt minutes. Additionally, the chemistry for Anderson on the Timberwolves might still be hurt after his physical incident with Gobert in last postseason. By the end of the season, Anderson might find himself the odd-man out more than he already has.
Last season, Anderson averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 51/41/74 shooting splits when he was given a significant role. The Timberwolves have hardly utilized Anderson at all this season, and his consistent ability to produce on both ends of the court might make him too expensive for Minnesota to keep him. This is where the Cavs come in.
Anderson fits the mold the Cavaliers have wanted. At 6-foot 9-inches, he has the size to hold his own in the post with a variety of big men, and his three-point shooting helps Cleveland space the floor. Three-point shooting is not the only talent the Cavs should want in free agency, but as they have improved their shooting, they have found their best offensive system. If Anderson is looking for a new home after Minnesota, Cleveland will have the money to offer him on a Mid-Level Exception, or they could offer the Timberwolves the assets to complete a sign-and-trade that gives Anderson more money.