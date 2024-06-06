4 underrated trade prospects Cleveland Cavaliers should target this offseason
No. 3 - Sasha Vezenkov, Sacramento Kings
Despite the NBA's surge in international talent taking over the league, much of Europe's best prospects still go unnoticed for far too long. One such player is Sacramento Kings forward Sasha Vezenkov. The former Euroleague MVP made his NBA debut this season with the Kings, providing physicality and floor spacing off the bench.
The Cavs held the draft rights to Vezenkov as part of the James Harden multi-team trade that brought Allen to Cleveland, but they traded it to the Kings in 2022 in exchange for pick 49 in that year's draft. They may now be able to right their mistake by bringing Vezenkov to the Land to fill a larger role than the Kings gave.
At 28 years old, Vezenkov has likely reached his ceiling, but his role with Sacaramento did not match his leading spot in Europe. As one of the Cavs' options at power forward next to Mobley, Vezenkov could serve as an enforcer and elite shooting talent. In his final season in the Euroleague, the Greek forward averaged 17.6 points with a 37.8 percent shot from three-point range. With the Kings, Vezenkov continued his efficient scoring splits at a lower volume.
Vezenkov's style did not translate perfectly to the NBA. Though he won MVP, he was not a consistent on-ball creator on the Olympiacos Piraeus. Instead, he earned the majority of his points on catch-and-shoot attempts, a play the Piraeus utilized to its full potential. Players who do not need the ball to impact winning are always a hot commodity in the Association, and Vezenkov fits the mold for what the Cavaliers need alongside Mobley and Mitchell.
He might not be an All-Star forward or unstoppable athlete, but the Cavs can easily match Vezenkov's $6.65 million salary in a trade this summer to bolster their forward depth.