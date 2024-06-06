4 underrated trade prospects Cleveland Cavaliers should target this offseason
No. 2 - Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies
In a similar role to Looney, Memphis Grizzlies veteran Brandon Clarke could serve as a faux starter for the Cavaliers. Clarke has played the majority of his minutes as a power forward, ocassionally moving to the center spot. Last season, he moved to the small forward role with 46 percent of his time at the three spot. Clarke's versatility and defensive intensity could fit alongside Mobley in the opening minutes of a game fairly well.
The Cavaliers would likely not place Clarke on the wing, given his absence of floor spacing, but he presents another option as a reliable rebounder and frontcourt defender. His positional versatility allows him to hold his own against a variety of assignments on the perimeter and the post. With the Grizzlies, Clarke is not as proven as Looney, but he could be an underrated addition to Cleveland's basketball club next season.
Clarke's most recent season was cut short after a season-ending Achilles tear. He is expected to make a full recovery ahead of opening night this fall and could make an impressive impact with the Cavaliers in his return. He is not a perfect target, but the 27-year-old veteran can still unlock more of his game in the right role.