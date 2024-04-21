4 takeaways from Cleveland Cavaliers' Game One victory against Orlando Magic
The Cleveland Cavaliers were victorious in their first game of the playoffs, beating the Orlando Magic convincingly 97-83 and defending homecourt.
4. Evan Mobley is showing flashes of greatness
In the first half of the Cavaliers game, Evan Mobley showed why this fanbase is so hopeful for his future and how great of a player he can become. Mobley had 16 points early in the second quarter and was getting his points in multiple ways. He drained his first two three-point attempts, dunked in the pick-and-roll game and even scored a hook shot out of the post. If Mobley keeps hitting outside shots with consistency and can improves his post play and face up drives, he could become an offensive force that this team needs to reach the next level.
On top of his early offensive explosion, Mobley demonstrated his defensive brilliance. He did a great job guarding the Magic frontcourt, cutting off drives and contesting shots with his length. Mobley is already a consistent defensive player, but becoming a consistent offensive force could make this team a true championship contender. Mobley finished the game with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks. His impact on both ends of the court elevated Cleveland throughout the game and will surely be appreciated in the next.
The Cleveland Cavaliers meet the Orlando Magic again on Monday, Aprill 22 at 7:00pm Eastern Time before heading to Florida for the third and fourth games of the series. With a chance for a commanding 2-0 lead, the Cavs must rely on these takeaways and take charge of game two early once again.