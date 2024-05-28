4 sleeper trade targets the Cavaliers should consider this summer
No. 4 - Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are likely calling the Cavs about Jarrett Allen again this summer, but Cleveland might not make the deal for Ingram. Instead, Herb Jones could hold the most value of any role player in the Cavaliers' eyes. After taking a leap offensively and shooting 41.8 percent from beyond the arc, the 25-year-old wing earned top five in Defensive Player of the Year voting and All-Defensive First Team honors.
Jones' growth will raise his price tag this summer, and he may be nearly untouchable to New Orleans. His team-friendly contract and two-way impact is a perfect fit for any contending roster. Any team looking to steal Herb from the Pels will pay a premium, but the Cavaliers should still consider making the costly move. Pairing Jones with Mobley in the frontcourt would keep Cleveland on top of the NBA's leading defenses and evolve their floor spacing to a new level.
In the Pelicans' short-lived playoff berth, Jones averaged 13 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals as a starter. He does not need a high usage rate or demand the ball in order to make an impact. Jones is a definitive 3-and-D starter, elevating his team without detracting from his teammates.
The NBA offseason has yet officially to begin with the Finals around the corner, but eliminated teams are already allowed to make calls and even make trades if they strike the right deal. Likely, the Cleveland Cavaliers will not be active outside of hiring a new head coach and offering Mitchell a new contract until at least draft night. Once the Cavs are ready, though, these four players should be at the top of their list to build a contender around Mitchell and Mobley.