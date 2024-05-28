4 sleeper trade targets the Cavaliers should consider this summer
No. 3 - Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets
Similar to the Chicago Bulls, the Brooklyn Nets have chased waterfalls and refused to make any legitimate changes over the past few seasons. With every season passing, their best trade assets depreciate, and the team may enter one of the most difficult rebuilds if they don't make a decision now.
Last trade deadline, Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith was one of the most sought-after role players, but the Nets refused to move him in favor of contending for mediocrity. The Cavaliers chased his teammate Royce O'Neale at the deadline before the Phoenix Suns won the sweepstakes, but Cleveland could shift their focus to the former Dallas Maverick this summer. Finney-Smith averaged 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 34.8 percent from three last year with the Nets in 68 games.
In his age-31 season this year, Finney-Smith is still one of the most impactful two-way forwards and could be a difference-maker for a contending team instead of treading water with Brooklyn. Although the Cavs don't have a wealth of first-round picks to offer the Nets, they have young talent to help the Nets compete for the future. The Nets need to decide on Finney-Smith before he declines, and the Cavaliers could be the best possible landing spot for the veteran forward as Cleveland looks for massive changes for next year.