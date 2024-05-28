4 sleeper trade targets the Cavaliers should consider this summer
No. 1 - Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls
A big guards with championship experience, Alex Caruso is possibly the Chicago Bull's most coveted trade piece. The Bulls have been stuck in NBA purgatory for years under the leadership of two separate front offices. While the team insists they are aiming to contend, their stubborn posturing has wasted years of Caruso's best. The two-time All-Defensive Team guard can uplift a team and lock down star opponents in the clutch.
Caruso played a major role in the Los Angeles Lakers' latest title in 2020, adding elite defense and selfless playmaking off the bench during that run. Since leaving the Lakers, Caruso has only played in four postseason games, and the Bulls are not likely to return to the playoffs anytime soon without major changes. The Cavaliers need to make the call to save Caruso from the horror show in the Windy City.
Considering how much the Cavaliers value Okoro's defense every year, a player like Caruso would be indispensable to them. While Okoro's offense has never been fully realized, Caruso's career 38 percent from deep paints the picture of a perfect 3-and-D role player for the Cavs' future. At 30 years old, Caruso can still compete at the highest level for a while with modern medicine's strides to keep athletes in prime condition longer. Next season, Caruso is owed just under $10 million, meaning the Cavaliers could build a sign-and-trade deal to send Okoro to Chicago if the Bulls are ready to prioritize youth and development.