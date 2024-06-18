4 quality draft prospects the Cleveland Cavaliers could target in the first round
2. Nikola Topić, KK Crvena zvezda
The only reason Nikola Topić could fall this low is because of his partially torn left ACL and how a midseason injury to the same knee sidelined him for four months prior. Yet, his agent doesn’t expect him to drop much on Draft night. He doesn’t turn 19 until August 10, and his upside is high.
Topić is 6-foot-6 and a talented shot-creator who can get to the basket and score efficiently inside the arc. His size as a playmaker will make him tough for other point guards to defend, giving him an advantage to pass out when blitzes come at him. On top of that, he looks good, handling in the open court and shooters would love to play him, running drive-and-kick plays or pick-and-pop sets.
His outside shot needs work, as he only converted 30.6 percent on 3.7 attempts, and defensively, he must improve at moving laterally to disrupt quicker ball handlers. Cleveland's current backcourt prowess will give Topić time to develop without heavy backlash. With the right progression, he could develop into a modern backcourt leader in the NBA.