4 prospects that fit the Cleveland Cavaliers best in the NBA Draft
By Ismail Sy
4. California forward Jaylon Tyson
Another wing that would give the Cavs exactly what they are missing, California guard Jaylon Tyson is the kind of ball handler that Cleveland could use off the bench.
Tyson’s playmaking is one aspect of his game that really pops. His 24 percent assist rate backs that up and he is great working out of the pick and roll, consistently finding rollers and getting them good looks at the rim.
He is also an efficient scorer and often lets the game come to him. Tyson shot 47 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range. He is capable of creating his own shot and getting to the rim with ease, often being able to finish through traffic with his 6’7” frame. He is also great off the dribble and pulling up for mid range jumpers as well, whether it be in pick and roll or in isolation.
One thing Tyson lacks though is lateral quickness and athleticism, and that is something that shows up on the defensive end. He struggles at times keeping his man in front of him and if he is going to play small forward in the NBA, he needs to be able to become a serviceable defender. Working with a developmental guru like Atkinson should help with that. Tyson has also said he is willing to do the dirty work to succeed in the league and effort is never an issue for him, so those concerns aren't all that worrisome. Nonetheless though, he possesses the tools to become a quality rotation piece for Cleveland.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have their pick of quality players at pick 20 and these four guys are just four of the best ones. They would definitely fill the needs the Cavs have been looking to address and make them more of a complete team.