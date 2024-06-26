4 prospects that fit the Cleveland Cavaliers best in the NBA Draft
By Ismail Sy
2. Duke center Kyle Filipowski
Duke big man Kyle Filipowski is one of the more intriguing prospects in this draft. He would be the missing piece in the Cavs frontcourt that they have been looking for: a shooting big man who can protect the rim.
Filipowski’s ability to stretch the floor as a big is perfect for the modern NBA. In conference play, Filipowski shot 36 percent from three on about three attempts per game. He is great in the pick and pop, which would do wonders for the dynamic playmakers the Cavs have in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
Filipowski also has a great basketball IQ and is great at anticipating when plays are going to happen. For his size he has a good handle and his playmaking is one of the better aspects of his game, as shown by his 18 percent assist rate. He is a quick decision maker and
A weakness of Filipowski’s game though is his ability to guard out on the perimeter. He showed flashes of being able to guard in space, but is that sustainable? He is likely to be more of a four than a five in today’s NBA and if he is playing next to Mobley or Allen, he will likely be guarding a perimeter player.
Filipowski has not worked out for the Cavs, but his basketball fit is undeniable for the team. If the team decides to move on from Allen at some point and make Mobley the full time center, Filipowski can step right in.