4 Positive Takeaways from Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 Loss to Boston Celtics
4. LeBron James does everything for a reason...
LeBron James was surprisingly in attendance at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday night. The Cavs celebrated his visit with a welcome video and a standing ovation from the crowd. James sat next to his wife Savannah James and his and Darius Garland's long-time agent Rich Paul. Throughout the game, James was seen proudly cheering on the Cavaliers from his courtside view.
Some may think it was just as simple as LeBron coming back to his hometown, catching a playoff game and maybe seeing some family. But LeBron's actions in the past ten years show that he is very intentional and purposeful with every action and every word. Was LeBron telling the Cavs that he wants them to draft his son, Bronny James in the NBA draft? Is he looking to come back to Cleveland for his final seasons? LeBron has previously said that he would like to finish his career in Cleveland, and the reunion could be special and beneficial for both parties.
Cleveland's new young core with star power in Donovan Mitchell could entice James' return, but there are no definitive signs that indicate the Akron native is actively seeking an exit from sunny Los Angeles any time soon. Only time will tell these answers, but this could be an extremely interesting offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers.