4 Positive Takeaways from Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 Loss to Boston Celtics
3. Evan Mobley continues to show progress for Cavaliers
The Cavalier fanbase was getting closer and closer to giving up on Mobley becoming a good offensive player. With Mobley being in his third season - there were a lot of expectations on him to make a jump this year on the offensive side of the ball. Second-year player Paolo Banchero looked like an elite and polished offensive player in the Cavs first-round matchup against Orlando. Meanwhile, Mobley looked overwhelmed and averaged only 12 points on 47 percent shooting with almost all of those points coming on plays created for him by driving guards.
In the second round, Mobley has restored hope to this franchise with strong play on both sides of the court against Boston. He still doesn't create much for himself, but he has looked tougher and more confident with the ball around the basket. Mobley had 19 points and nine rebounds on 8-of-13 from the field and made his only three-point attempt. He is still a work in progress on offense, but with his already elite defense, the Cavaliers should have a lot of optimism around their 22-year-old star with his second-round playoff performances thus far.