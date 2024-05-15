4 Positive Takeaways from Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 Loss to Boston Celtics
2. Darius Garland reminded Cleveland who he can be
Darius Garland took us back to his breakout season in 2021-2022 with his spectacular performance in Game 4. Garland was hitting shots from deep and creating lanes to the basket on his way to 30 points and seven assists. Garland was aggressive but efficient on 12-of-27 from the field and 4-of-13 from the three-point line. This performance was a reminder of why this fanbase fell in love with Garland in the first place in his breakout All-Star season before the Donovan Mitchell trade.
When he is confident and aggressive, Garland can look like an elite offensive player. It is no coincidence that Garland had this performance with Mitchell out. In Caris LeVert's postgame interview, the veteran swingman commended Garland's return to form.
""We saw what Darius [Garland] is capable of. I think people kind of forget about roles that are placed on players in the NBA. You know, obviously before Donovan [Mitchell] got here, Darius was the guy here. He was an All-Star... He's a very dynamic player."- Caris LeVert
Garland shined in another opportunity to put Cleveland on his back despite the loss, but that doesn't mean that they aren't meant to play next to each other. With only two seasons as teammates (which includes some injuries for both players), they are still figuring each other out. Cavalier fans should feel confident that these two guards could have a long and successful future together if they decide to keep them together.