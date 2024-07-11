4 overlooked free agents Cleveland Cavaliers can still sign this offseason
3. Gary Trent, Jr., SG/SF
While the Cavaliers need to add size to their wing depth, talent and fit should always outweigh physical build. If Cleveland wants another wing shooter, Columbus-born Gary Trent, Jr. provides a proven veteran sharpshooter with solid defensive chops.
Through six seasons, Trent has built a respected reputation with a 38.6 career three-point percentage and 14.3 points per game. But, Trent is one of the last remaining young wing shooters left on the market. Various organizations have shown interest, but Trent has yet to agree to terms on a deal. The Cavaliers could be outbid for Trent, but pitching the opportunity to play for a hometown squad with championship aspirations could be appealing.
Trent would quickly have a sizeable role in Cleveland, though his addition could create a log jam with Okoro, Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill fighting for minutes in a similar role. If the Cavs make a trade this summer involving any number of those three, then Trent could be a perfect replacement piece.
On 4.6 catch-and-shoot threes last season, Trent converted 43.1 percent of the time. Trent's volume and accuracy mimics Merrill's performance last year almost identically with roughly 100 more attempts throughout the regular season. His sustained efficiency from deep should make Trent an elite late addition in the offseason.
Finally, the Cavaliers could reunite with a beloved former teammate on a discounted deal.