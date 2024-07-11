4 overlooked free agents Cleveland Cavaliers can still sign this offseason
2. Gordon Hayward, SF/PF
All of the league's premier wing free agent talents have already found their next destinations. Anyone the Cavaliers find now will have noticeable imperfections, but that does not make them undesirable.
A veteran big wing could be a massive improvement for the Cavaliers, and former Utah Jazz All-Star Gordon Hayward could be the right choice. After years of endless injury woes, Hayward has revitalized his career as a low-usage big wing. Last season, Hayward contributed to the rebuilding Charlotte Hornets and took strides forward to return to form. But, after a trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder didn't work out, Hayward joins the free agent pool as a low-cost veteran option.
Before the move to OKC, Hayward averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists with Charlotte. Hayward's value extends beyond an above-average shooter or taller defender. His experience and leadership qualities allow Hayward to facilitate on offense, calling and orchestrating plays. Adding Hayward gives the Cavaliers another willing passer and intelligent basketball mind. Cleveland can trust in Hayward to make the right decision, always prioritizing the winning play over a selfish or flashy risk.
If the Cavaliers retain Isaac Okoro this summer, bringing both Okoro and Hayward off the bench could give Cleveland versatility in their wing depth. Hayward's size and shooting allows him to play either forward role, fitting alongside Okoro's 2/3 mold. If Okoro is moved via sign-and-trade, the Cavs can offer Hayward an even larger role as Strus' primary replacement on a nightly basis.
Following Hayward, the Cavs could target a veteran sharpshooter who has become a forgotten asset this summer.