4 overlooked free agents Cleveland Cavaliers can still sign this offseason
1. Precious Achiuwa, PF/C
Following a mid-season trade to the New York Knicks, Precious Achiuwa garnered some attention around the league for his willing tenacity as a backup small-ball frontcourt option. After a rookie season with the Heat, Achiuwa joined the Toronto Raptors for the next two-and-a-half seasons. In his most recent stop with the Knicks, Achiuwa averaged 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 49 games played.
During the playoffs, Achiuwa contributed 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in a slightly lowered role under Tom Thibodeau's system. This summer, New York has already made major changes, but those moves may have pushed Achiuwa out of town. After trading for Mikal Bridges and re-signing OG Anunoby, the Knicks' financial flexibility vanished, and the front office did not extend a qualifying offer to Achiuwa. As an unrestricted free agent now, Achiuwa can agree to any contract without New York holding the ability to match the offer.
While Achiuwa is not a perennial All-Defensive talent or tower presence, the 6-foot-8 Achiuwa fits the modern Association's small-ball style. The young big establishes himself on the boards, creating extra possessions for his squad on offense and stops the rival from doing the same on defense. Nearly one-third of Achiuwa's rebounds last season came on the offensive side.
With the Cavaliers, Achiuwa can play alongside either of Mobley and Allen at the four or allow both to rest and serve at center. The Cavs do not have a wealth of cap space to offer Achiuwa, but as options dry up, joining an aspiring contender in desperate need of a reliable backup big could give Achiuwa a large enough role to make a bargain contract worth it.
Additionally, though the Cavs' starting lineup will likely remain unchanged, Cleveland's undersized wing rotation needs to be addressed before the offseason can be considered complete.