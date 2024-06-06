The 4 greatest Finals moments in Cleveland Cavaliers history
The Fourth Quarter of Game 7 (2016)
Unsurprisingly, the greatest game in Cavaliers Finals history is the moment Cleveland completed the greatest comeback in NBA history. The Warriors had the top offense in the league, and the Cavaliers were third, yet four scoreless minutes transpired past the midway mark of the fourth quarter. At one moment, James pinned Andre Iguodala's layup to the glass with under two minutes left in what has become known as "The Block" in the Cleveland basketball mythos.
The Warriors bricked six attempts, and the Cavaliers failed on six, too. Then Irving caught Stephen Curry on a switch, broke him down and fired successfully on the right wing. The crowd was stunned, and the Warriors were shaken by a psychologically ruinous basket. James sealed their coffins, making one of two freebies after attacking the rim and drawing a hard foul against Draymond Green that hurt his hand.
James finished the fourth quarter, registering 11 points on three-of-eight shots, with three rebounds, one assist and a block. He was named Finals MVP at center court during the trophy presentation. The fulfillment of James' long-standing promise to Cleveland came true, soiling the Bay Area's home crowd's excitement to witness a repeat for the home squad.
One of the lasting, precious images of the series is James and Irving hugging after the ride.
As the Cleveland Cavaliers watch Irving chase his first ring without James, the greatest moments of their tandem and Cleveland's Finals appearance are a bittersweet reminder of a star duo that split apart too soon.