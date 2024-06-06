The 4 greatest Finals moments in Cleveland Cavaliers history
LeBron James leads Cavs past Warriors in Game 3 (2015)
In Cleveland's first of four consecutive matchups with the Warriors, the Cavs entered with an injury-riddled roster in an uphill battle. There was no Kevin Love, courtesy of Kelly Olynyk popping his shoulder in Game 4 of round one, and Irving was absent post breaking his kneecap in overtime of the Finals opener. It was going to be all on James.
He controlled the pace of the game, scored 40 points, making 14-of-34 attempts and logged eight assists, 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. The Cavaliers’ second-leading scorer that night was Matthew Dellavedova (20), who also played an integral part with his defense on Curry. Tristan Thompson recorded a double-double, 10 points and 13 rebounds, in the victory, too.
The Cavaliers took a 2-1 lead in the series.
Despite the series loss, the 2015 Finals were an unforgettable sequence for Cleveland. Dellavedova elevated his reputation among the fanbase to legendary status, becoming a fan favorite for his tenacious defense against Curry and unrelenting hustle on offense.