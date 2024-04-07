4 Final Four prospects Cleveland Cavaliers should consider in the NBA Draft
By Ismail Sy
2. Alex Karaban, UConn
Another UConn forward that would be a great fit for the Cavs, Alex Karaban has been lights out for the Huskies this season. He is averaging about 14 points per game, five rebounds, and shooting 50 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range. Talk about efficiency.
Karaban’s shooting is easily the best part of his game. He is the perfect fit for today’s NBA because of his ability to stretch the floor. He is also reliable at scoring inside, using his strength to finish around the rim. However, Karaban is not someone who is often going to put the ball on the floor and create his own shot. With Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland's backcourt, the Cavs can easily make up for Karaban's poor shot creation. He is more of a spot-up and movement shooter. He needs to be created for; he will not be the creator.
Another thing in his favor that pops out on tape is his confident stroke. If he has just a little bit of daylight, odds are he is going to let it fly. The Cavaliers have witnessed great success with confident shooting this season, both in Okoro's rise and Sam Merrill's flamethrower shot. Adding a rookie with a dependable jumper would immediately impact Cleveland's offense.
In addition to his shooting, Karaban is sound defensively. He can guard bigger players thanks to his 6-foot 8-inches, 220 lb frame. One thing Karaban doesn’t have though is athleticism, which could be a problem, especially if he has to play small forward in the league. He is not quick enough to guard the perimeter, making him a liability on a switch. Still, the Cavaliers have time to develop him and other sturdy perimeter defenders to mask his inefficiency.
Karaban has all the makings of a sound role player for the NBA. Given the emphasis the Cavs have put on the three point shot this season, adding an efficient and polished one like Karaban would be ideal.