The 4 best moments from the Cleveland Cavaliers' first trip to Paris
Paris Memory No. 3 - The Cavaliers and Special Olympics France
In an effort to make a positive impact during their time in France, the Cavaliers invited students from several local organizations for an adaptive sports clinic led by Tristan Thompson, Isaiah Mobley and the aforementioned Max Strus with a handful of other Cavs in attendance, too.
The Cavaliers have a history of giving back through Cavs Care, as team members impact the greater Cleveland area through various events. Jarrett Allen has partaken in numerous events, including last season's "Meals + Math" program over the 2022 Thanksgiving season.
Moments like these not only give back to the fans who make the league succeed, but they inspire young fans to reach for their own greatness in basketball. The Cavaliers also work with Special Olympics teams back in Ohio through Cavs Care and Cavs Youth, helping their local communities grow as well.