The 4 best moments from the Cleveland Cavaliers' first trip to Paris
Paris Memory No. 2 - Max Strus stealing Jimmy Butler's coffee thunder (feat. Anderson Varejao)
In the 2020 NBA bubble, Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler delved into his love for coffee, eventually starting Bigface Coffee. He began charging other NBA payers $20 for a fresh brew, and the hobby-turned-passion has stuck with Butler since.
Upon landing in France, though, former Heat wing Max Strus overthrew Butler's coffee empire, serving up hot coffee and crepes with former Cavaliers fan favorite Anderson Varejao. Strus' short-term second job was titled "Ici" with the Cavaliers script C logo in the center. Ici, according to the ever-trustworthy Google Translate, means "here" in English.
The day also included memorabilia and some more events for fans, including a shooting contest with Strus. There does not seem to be any video evidence of how well Strus shot in this, but if his Paris debut was anything like his Cavaliers debut, Strus did not disappoint.
Considering the circumstances, Strus' venture into the cafe world likely was not as lucrative and profitable as Butler's has been, but it nonetheless made for a fantastic reminder of how loved Varejao will always be by the Cavs faithful.