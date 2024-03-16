3 ways Marcus Morris immediately makes the Cleveland Cavaliers better
The Cavaliers will need Morris' physicality
Even with two seven-foot studs in their starting frontcourt, the Cavaliers only grab 72.4 percent of available defensive rebounds, ranking them eleventh in the NBA. In their most recent match with the Knicks, Cleveland stood by as 6-foot 4-inches Josh Hart stole 19 rebounds away from the Cavs' bigs. When teams are willing to test the refs' whistles and push the Cavaliers around in the post, Cleveland often loses the rebounding battle and cannot respond to the physicality.
Before his 25-game suspension, Tristan Thompson could absorb the contact and get the Cavs extra possessions and not allow opponents to get a second chance of their own. When Thompson returns, Cleveland will look to him for that same energy once again.
While Morris is primarily known as a shooting forward, he is also one of the most physically fearless players in the Association. It gets him in plenty of trouble from time to time, but he is never dissuaded from filling his role as a physical enforcer. The Cavaliers frankly need somebody who can go on the court and take some heavy hits when Allen and Mobley are struggling. Morris will also help teach Mobley and Allen how to handle physicality by bullying them in the post in team practice.
In truth, the most valuable impact Morris can bring to the Cavs is not what he produces on the court. It is what he can pass onto Cleveland's young bigs going forward. If Morris can show them how to take a hit and respond well, the Cavaliers will be able to handle any matchup in the postseason. Additionally, Morris is another proven shooter who can give Mobley more advice as the growing star continues to add a jump shot to his overall body of work. Mobley has progressively improved as a shooter, but he is still looking to take that big leap.