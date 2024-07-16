3 ways Isaac Okoro must grow next season for the Cleveland Cavaliers
Play with Confidence
Okoro was a capable offensive player last year, shooting 49 percent from the field and 39 percent from three while scoring 12.3 points per 36 minutes. But when the moments got bigger, Okoro seemed to fade away. He didn't look like he wanted the ball or to take shots in bigger games and bigger moments.
This is reflected in his playoff stats. For his playoff career, Okoro is shooting only 38 percent from the field and 27 percent from three while scoring only 5.8 points per game. His production drops a considerable amount in bigger games. This could be attributed to defensive efforts, but it also looks like a confidence problem for Okoro.
If Okoro can start playing with confidence at all times, he might see his offensive production increase in the playoffs. If that happens - then the Cavaliers would feel a lot better about keeping him in their long-term plans.
Barring a sign-and-trade or another team offering a higher contract, it looks like Isaac Okoro will be a Cavalier next season. He has plenty to prove for his value to a team before becoming an unrestricted free agent. This season could determine his future as a Cleveland Cavalier.