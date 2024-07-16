3 ways Isaac Okoro must grow next season for the Cleveland Cavaliers
Develop a mid-range jumper and shot off the dribble
Okoro could take his offense to the next level by developing a mid-range game and a shot off of the dribble. Currently, Okoro is only scoring off of corner threes or by slashing or cutting to the rim. He was able to score 9.4 points on 27 minutes per game, but with his lack of offensive tools - defenses don't have to do much to prepare for him
If Okoro can start hitting a dribble pull-up in the mid-range and become more of a three-level scorer, then defenses would have a lot more to worry about with him on the court. With Okoro now coming off the bench, it would be great for him to become a more dynamic scorer to provide relief when Garland and Mitchell take a rest.
Force more turnovers
Okoro has made a name for himself through his perimeter defense. While he has been doing a great job locking down opponent's star players, there is another step forward he could take and that is creating turnovers.
Okoro only averaged 1.1 steals per 36 minutes last season and averages 1.1 steals per 36 minutes for his career. For reference - let's look at the guards who made an All-Defensive team. Jrue Holiday averages 1.6 steals per 36 minutes for his career but was also only at 1.1 steals per 36 minutes last season. Jalen Suggs averaged 1.9 steals per 36 minutes, Alex Caruso averaged 2.1, and Derrick White averaged 1.1 but also averaged 1.3 blocks per 36 minutes.
If Okoro wants to make an All-Defensive team, he is going to have to raise his steals and turnovers created. If Okoro can become a top defensive player in the entire NBA, the Cavs will surely want to keep him around.