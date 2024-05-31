3 ways the Cleveland Cavaliers can bring LeBron James home this offseason
3. LeBron picks up his option and requests a trade to Cleveland
This is the other possible outcome - if LeBron decides he wants to head back to Cleveland. LeBron will get his full $51 million player option and then force his way to Cleveland. Same with the previous option, LeBron could make it clear that he wants a trade to Cleveland or he will leave for nothing in free agency.
Trading LeBron after picking up a player option makes it less financially complicated for Cleveland. This would leave LeBron with only one year on his contract with Cleveland, but that might be something LeBron would welcome. At 39 years old, LeBron might be looking for a one-year deal to then get to assess his situation again in the next summer. Whether LeBron would be looking to retire, sign another deal, or search for a new franchise - he could have that same power again next summer with this path.
It is unclear what LeBron James intends to do this summer, but with everything on the table, Cleveland fans can be hopeful that the King will return to his hometown team. Coming back to Cleveland to compete for another championship with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and others would be an extremely satisfying and fitting finish to his legendary career.