3 underrated forward trade deadline targets for Cleveland Cavaliers to explore
Cleveland should turn their attention to Santi Aldama
The Memphis Grizzlies have become sellers at the trade deadline after losing nearly everyone on their roster to injury. Trading away Steven Adams for three second-round picks and Victor Oladipo signals a willingness to cash in on their veteran players in exchange for future assets. The Cavaliers should strike while the iron is hot and snag Spanish forward Santi Aldama for the final stretch of the regular season.
In his second year in the NBA, the 23-year-old forward is not as fully recognized on both ends of the court as Trey Lyles, but his tall 6-foot 11-inches stature and acceptable 36 percent three-point shot are two factors that could improve the Cavaliers' frontcourt rotation.
Defensively, Aldama can often be a step slow and let his counterpart rush past him. Luckily, the Cavs are already beyond wealthy with defensive stoppers in their frontcourt and the wings. Cleveland could mask Aldama's current downfalls while also attempting to mentor him under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to grow as a defender.
Aldama already has become a good offensive weapon in a limited role, averaging 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game. His scoring can be inefficient with a 43.9 percent field goal percentage this year, but his $2.2 million salary is exceptionally easy to match without losing a rotational piece. The Cavs lose nothing in adding Aldama as a tall shooter with potential to develop for the future.
Finally, the Cleveland Cavaliers could find themselves a perfect suitor for a young forward with plenty left to prove.