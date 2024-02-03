3 underrated forward trade deadline targets for Cleveland Cavaliers to explore
The Cavaliers should make a call for Sacramento's Trey Lyles
Given the Sacramento Kings' fall into mediocrity following the franchise's first playoff appearance in 16 years, the NorCal squad might be ready for a shakeup at a chance to regain some momentum this season.
The Kings have a bonafide future superstar forward in Keegan Murray, but their current logjam at the forward spot rotation could make it worthwhile for the Cavaliers to call the Kings regarding veteran sharpshooter Trey Lyles. While the Cavs could explore various Kings wings and forwards such as Chris Duarte and Harrison Barnes, neither player has shown the consistent defensive impact and three-point shooting that Lyles has.
On the season, Lyles has averaged 3.9 three-point attempts per game and connected on 38.4 percent of them. Additionally, he has been one of Sacramento's better options on defense, though he is not as quick and agile at age 32 as some of Cleveland's current wing defenders. Nonetheless, Lyles would give the Cavaliers another option to play alongside either Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley in a 4-out offensive lineup.
Floor spacing is not the only criterion that should intrigue the Cavs, but it should play a defining role in their trade discussions. Cleveland has seen the results of playing around the three-point line this season, and Lyles would contribute to sustaining that rhythm. At $8 million owed this season, Lyles is a relatively cheap option, especially if the Cavaliers are willing to take on extra salary and step beyond the luxury tax threshold. Eventually, the Cavs will have to spend money to win, and Lyles' track record as a two-way forward could be worth the financial penalty going forward.
If the Cavaliers would rather investigate lower-cost players, the next two forwards fit the bill as a budget options at the deadline.