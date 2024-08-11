3 things Max Strus must prove with Cleveland Cavaliers next season
Upgrade his defense
Strus is an improving disruptor and best on the ball. He spent 40.7 percent of his time guarding forwards last season, holding them to 43.8 percent accuracy. He spent 117 extra minutes on guards and was even stingier, permitting 40.8 percent of attempted field goals.
If health holds up for the team in 2024-25, Strus will probably spend more time defending up on forwards, but his work in them is encouraging. Nonetheless, he will need to be even sharper on them, denying the ball or forcing the ball handler to the off hand because he has guard size with a 6-foot-7.5 wingspan. Although, this is a two-sided coin.
Unless Evan Mobley gets hurt again or Allen is wounded, he’ll have two of the best helpers in the league having him up, which might give Strus more confidence on the ball.
He must also continue to improve at locking and trailing to bother off-ball players.
Max Strus proved last season he can provide a bit of everything for the Cleveland Cavaliers and be an instant energy glue guy on the wing. If he can continue to improve and refine his game, he will be a perfect fifth starter for the Cavs.