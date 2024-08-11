3 things Max Strus must prove with Cleveland Cavaliers next season
Max Strus is the Cleveland Cavaliers’ fifth starter, yet much is expected in his second campaign with the group. He is an ignitable, undersized forward with another gear left to reach at age 28.
Although his shooting efficiency dropped, the 2023-24 season was the best of his career. He regularly set up his teammates, logged a personal best in rebounding (4.8) and started scoring more with less help. He deserves credit, too, for picking up the slack as teammates missed considerable time.
As is, Strus is a top-shelf role player. But here’s what he needs to get to another level.
Return to a knockdown three-point shooter
Strus is one of the most active players in the NBA, as evidenced by his 15th-place ranking among league leaders for distance traveled in 2023-24 (2.58 miles per game). Yet, his deep efficiency is average at home (36) and below on the road (34.2). In the Playoffs, he registered 39 percent of attempted trays at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and 29 percent out of it.
He is more than a sniper, but the Cavaliers need him to keep firing and raise his long-range accuracy back to near 40 percent, minimum. The last time he broke those marks was in his penultimate season in Miami (2021-22), and his true shooting percentage was 61.4.
Playing faster with the starters should generate transition opportunities, but he must also capitalize on more catch-and-shoot bombs and self-created looks. Only 3.6 percent of his threes were unassisted last season. If his minutes are staggered with the second unit, putting the ball in his hands might be the avenue for him to initiate more from deep.
Strus converted a lousy 24.1 percent of pull-up triples in 2023-24. It’s imperative these splits elevate with added frequency so pressure is taken off the other four starters.
Off the catch, he registered 36.4 percent of 3-pointers last year. This is not good enough. Perhaps the Cavaliers can run more elevator, cross and double screens to get him open on these plays.