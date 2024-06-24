3 things Kenny Atkinson will bring to the Cleveland Cavaliers
By Ismail Sy
Great player development
Atkinson also oversaw the development of a lot of young players during his time in Brooklyn, including Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen, who are both members of the Cavs now. LeVert was able to become a versatile all-around scorer under Atkinson, while Allen became a two-way force and a stellar rim protector.
Atkinson also helped D’Angelo Russell blossom into an All-Star in 2019 after being exiled from the Los Angeles Lakers. That was Russell’s best season by far, and he was playing with confidence and freedom, a staple of Atkinson’s Nets.
This bodes well for young players on the Cavs roster like Garland and Evan Mobley. Mobley specifically is the one who needs the most development on the offensive end. In the past three seasons, it seems like Mobley was not encouraged to play through mistakes, hence why he sometimes seemed like an afterthought in the Cavs offense. However, Mobley showed what he can be during these playoffs, especially against the Celtics where he averaged 21 points per game. Having a development guru like Atkinson should help him a lot.
As for Garland, Atkinson’s work with Russell, LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jordan Poole should bode well for him. All four enjoyed the best years of their careers under Atkinson. Garland is coming off of a down season due to injuries and never really found his consistency, but he is a former All-Star who is a tremendous shooter and playmaker when he is at his best. Atkinson can help him get back to that level.