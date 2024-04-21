3 things the Cavaliers took advantage of in their Game One win vs. Orlando Magic
By Ismail Sy
3. The Cavaliers' star guards shined
One advantage that the Cavs had coming into the series was their guard play with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Both averaged about 27 points per game in the games they played against the Magic in the regular season, and that dominance continued in Game One.
Mitchell was sensational and efficient, finishing with 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting. He looked healthier and had much more burst and explosiveness, which could be seen in his thunderous first-quarter slam.
As for Garland, he battled through a back injury that flared up late in the game, but he looked better prepared to be the playoff floor general the Cavs are going to need. He finished with 14 points and eight assists, constantly slicing his way through the Magic’s defense to set up good looks for his teammates, Mobley and Allen specifically. He looked far more comfortable than he did last season.
The Magic’s guards simply could not keep up with Mitchell and Garland, especially on the offensive side. Suggs, Gary Harris and Cole Anthony combined for four-for-29 from the field. They obviously won’t do that for the rest of the series, but given the huge advantage the Cavs already have with their backcourt, Orlando cannot afford to play like this.
The Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to make a statement that they were ready to Let ‘Em Know this postseason, showing that in the first game. They now have to do it three more times, but they set the tone for this series with their wire-to-wire win.