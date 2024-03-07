3 teams that could steal Isaac Okoro from the Cavaliers this offseason
Team No. 3 - Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets are so starved for defensive help that Okoro’s commitment to that side might buy him a starting gig from day one if he ended up there. The group doesn’t have much protection on the perimeter, as it permits rivals to feast from three-point range (38.2 percent) because it sags off the line too much and doesn’t set high enough pick-up points against shooters. Okoro’s ability to work in full-court press and close-out speed would help the Hornets guard the outside.
Charlotte’s dynamic point guard LaMelo Ball hasn’t played since Jan. 26 because of a right ankle injury. With and without him the Hornets don’t take enough advantage of open-court opportunities, and in transition, they generate 123.9 points per 100 of those plays, good enough for the 24 percentile of all games this season. Hypothetically, Okoro flanking him on the break would be lethal because he could leak out to corners or outrun everyone for an inside finish.
In total, all of Okoro’s improvements will make him a coveted piece this summer. Unless Koby Altman works some impressive financial gymnastics on the books, this is probably his last ride with the Cavs. Remember, Evan Mobley will be due for his rookie extension, and in Cleveland, the big man will have top billing.