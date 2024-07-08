3 storylines to watch in Cleveland Cavaliers 2024 summer league
Storyline 3 - Is DJ Burns, Jr. Cleveland's next hidden gem?
Touted as this year's NCAA March Madness darling by Bleacher Report, DJ Burns, Jr. joins the Cavaliers Summer League roster as an undrafted free agent. Burns led the NC State to the Final Four as the leading scorer on the squad.
While he stunned scouts in the tournament, the 23-year-old center could not garner much interest in the NBA Draft. He did, however, land an in-person workout with the Cavaliers after revealing he lost 45 pounds in a matter of months. With a leaner frame and track record of success, Burns stayed on Cleveland's radar and eventually signed a deal to join the organization for summer.
At 6-foot-9, Burns could be a sneaky addition as a backup center for the Cavs. Last year, Cleveland employed Tristan Thompson for a reunion year. The former NBA Champion Thompson lists at the same height as Burns, as does Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo. Thompson's biggest impact for the Cavaliers last year was his rebounding tenacity. Though Burns has the size and strength, he only averaged four rebounds with the Wolfpack over 41 games. If Burns can improve his rebounding prowess after dropping his weight, then he could quickly become a fan favorite coming off the Cavaliers bench.
Burns does not present a modern stretch big, but his frame and intensity could give Cleveland's frontcourt a needed boost. Nicknamed "Gen-Z Bo", Burns has garnered countless comparisons to Memphis Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph. If his skillset translates to the Summer League with improved athleticism and rebounding, the Cavs may have found their next undrafted secret weapon.
The NBA Summer League is not a high-octane competition drawing millions of eyes, but franchises use this time to evaluate players in an NBA environment ahead of training camp and opening night. Rookies, undrafted prospects and G League players all compete for a chance at earning a full NBA deal, and these three Cleveland Cavaliers storylines will all be worth watching as the offseason continues.