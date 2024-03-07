3 star players Cavaliers should trade for this summer to pair with Donovan Mitchell
The Cavaliers should save Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets
While the Brooklyn Nets refused to trade Mikal Bridges at the past trade deadline, the team is going nowhere fast and will be forced to make a major decision soon. If the Nets did give up Bridges, they would likely target draft compensation in return, making the path to acquire him for the Cavs more difficult than the last two names. Still, Cleveland would have to make any offer they could.
Mikal Bridges emerged as a star forward after the 2023 blockbuster deadline trade that sent a disgruntled Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. Although Bridges is still one of the most consistent scorers in the NBA this season with 21 points on good efficiency, he is likely not a possible number-one star on a championship team. His two-way skillset and clutch talent still make him a great second option, and he would thrive with Mitchell getting him open looks.
Still, the obstacle of giving Brooklyn enough in return might hurt the deal. Bridges is the cheapest player on this list, earning only $23.3 million next season with another year guaranteed after that. The Cavs could offer the Nets Isaac Okoro in a sign-and-trade alongside other players and whatever draft picks they can include. It might still be below the asking price, but the possibility of Mitchell and Bridges together should make the Cavaliers willing to spend sleepless nights convincing Brooklyn finally to do what everybody is waiting to see happen.
In the end, the Cleveland Cavaliers will only know where to go this offseason after the postseason concludes. If Darius Garland, Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen steps up when it matters the most and becomes a true superstar, then Cleveland may have everything they need to keep Donovan Mitchell around. No matter how far the Cavs go in the playoffs, this summer will surely be dramatically busy with such uncertainty hovering over the franchise.