3 star players Cavaliers should trade for this summer to pair with Donovan Mitchell
The Cavaliers should call about Brandon Ingram
One question that has plagued the Cavaliers this season is the fit of the star talent they have. As much flack as any single player on the Cavs might get, their core four all can shock the world with stunning talent on the right night. For the New Orleans Pelicans, their troubles are not far away from Cleveland's troubles.
This past trade deadline, rumors swirled around the long-term fit of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. If the Pels do decide to split them up, the Cavaliers could provide a better fit alongside Williamson in a swap for Ingram.
On paper, Brandon Ingram and Donovan Mitchell would be one of the deadliest duos in the NBA. If Jarrett Allen is kept out of the deal, then they might become the best three-man lineup in the league by the end of their first season together. Ingram is in the 98th percentile in a plethora of statistics, including overall shot-making and on-ball gravity, per BBall-Index (subscription required). If the Cavs can find another player who demands defensive attention every play and can draw defenders away on a drive, Mitchell's offensive load would drastically diminish, allowing him to move off the ball and not have to force bad shots when the defense collapses on him at the end of a shot clock.
Ingram has averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 assists and five rebounds in 33.2 minutes per game. In Cleveland, his role would not change significantly, as he currently serves as the secondary initiator behind Ohio native C.J. McCollum. Mitchell and Ingram would carry the majority of the responsibility for getting the Cavs into their sets, allowing Ingram to transition to the new environment fairly easily on offense.
Next season, Ingram will be owed $36 million on the final year of his contract, meaning the Cavs would have to offer up substantial players in return. This type of deal would require complete commitment and trust in the pair, but the 28-year-old forward might very well be the homerun swing the Cavaliers never regret.