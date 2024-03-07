3 star players Cavaliers should trade for this summer to pair with Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but their recent downturn has highlighted some worrisome troubles they must answer this offseason.
With a 4-5 record since the All-Star break, the Cavs are struggling to regain any semblance of the dominance they displayed throughout December and January without Darius Garland Evan Mobley. When both players first returned, Cleveland kept rolling. Now, with Donovan Mitchell sidelined with a left knee bone bruise, the Cavs have struggled to beat any team, even in heavily favored matches.
In their February 28 matchup with the Washington Wizards, the Cavaliers had to grind out a 9-point victory. After falling behind in the first quarter, the Cavs built momentum to surge ahead. Even facing teams at the bottom of the conference rankings, the Cavaliers are struggling to assert themselves in the opening minutes in stark contrast to their instant pace from their mid-season stint.
The Cavs have an 8-7 record without Donovan Mitchell this season. Since the All-Star break, Cleveland is 2-3 without Mitchell. While Cleveland has remained over .500 without their best player, they have a -2.7 net rating without Spida taking the court. Their offense is clearly stagnant without Mitchell, and none of Cleveland's other leading players have taken the stage to help the team maintain their playoff positioning.
The Cavaliers need another true star next to Donovan Mitchell
With the Cavaliers' downward trends without Mitchell, the Cavs are still in search of the right second star to put next to him for the long term. Jarrett Allen rose to the occasion and built a strong case for the All-Star rosters when Mobley and Garland were out, but even his impact has subsided in recent nights.
Entering this offseason, the Cavs will still be heavily limited in draft assets available for trade, but their top priority will need to be convincing Donovan Mitchell to sign a contract extension. The best way to do that would be to find another dominant player that complements his playstyle. It may force the Cavaliers to part ways with one of their current core four players, but with a win-now mindset and a looming threat of Mitchell leaving for nothing, the Cavs will have to consider every possibility this summer.
These three star players could take the Cavaliers to the next level alongside Donovan Mitchell, immediately making Cleveland a powerhouse in the East next season.