3 sleeper trade targets for the Cleveland Cavaliers to pursue this summer
The Cleveland Cavaliers should explore the trade market for three underappreciated talents across the NBA.
Trade Target No. 3 - Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors
When the Golden State Warriors nearly imploded ahead of the trade deadline, the world looked to the potential value of Jonathan Kuminga on the market. Kuminga's unhappy remarks seemed to signal a major shift for the Warriors, but the young forward has since stated his joy to stay with Golden State for the long-term.
Amid the whirlwind of the Warriors' theatric, young wing Moses Moody also expressed discontent with the team. Kuminga's role improved after he spoke out, but Moody's chances have hardly increased. If Golden State and Moody are not on mutual terms this summer, his tenure in the Bay could come to an early close. In that case, the Cavaliers would be a perfect landing spot to maximize what Moody brings.
In his first three seasons, Moses Moody has established a reputation as a sturdy wing with valuable shooting and dependable defense. He is not an All-Star or All-Defense talent, but the 6-foot 6-inch wing provides reliable production and energy. In 17.4 minutes per game, he has averaged eight points with a respectable 54.6 efficient field goal percentage.
His stats do not pop out on a spreadsheet, but he produces defensive versatility, ranking in the 98th percentile per BBall-Index (subscription required). Additionally, Moody has a reliable pull-up three-pointer and can score off a well-placed screen. His offense is not comparable to a star, but his bench production would be immense for the Cavaliers.
The next step forward will be revealed in the postseason, whether Cleveland brings home the gold or has an early spring exit. With their current construction, these three players would bring answers to many lingering questions. For now, the Cleveland Cavaliers need to focus on turning their season around before the playoffs. Without Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs have struggled mightily after the All-Star break.