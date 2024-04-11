3 sleeper trade targets for the Cleveland Cavaliers to pursue this summer
The Cleveland Cavaliers should explore the trade market for three underappreciated talents across the NBA.
Trade Target No. 2 - Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers
Since escaping being undervalued with the New York Knicks, Obi Toppin has thrived in an upgraded role with the Indiana Pacers. In 21.3 minutes per game, Toppin is averaging 10.3 points, four rebounds and 40.9 percent from three this season. He has typically come off the bench for Indy, serving as an athletic reserve option in the frontcourt.
Toppin brings a palpable energy and athleticism to the court. Last season, Toppin averaged 1.28 points per possession in transition and has continued his high-flying displays with the Pacers. This year, the Cavaliers have the sixth-best points per possession in transition at 1.18. At their best, the Cavs punish misses and fly down the other end. Obi Toppin could elevate Cleveland's pace and transition lethality to the next level.
Bringing in the Dayton Flyer could give the Cleveland fanbase another fan favorite in no time. Acquiring Toppin could be complicated, though, as he will enter restricted free agency this summer. Trading for Toppin would have to following the same route the Cavs took for Max Strus this past offseason, adding him via sign-and-trade.
Despite the financial complications of sign-and-trade moves, Toppin would immediately be the best frontcourt reserve player in Cleveland, and he would serve as insurance if the starting frontcourt changes anytime soon. He has the potential to be a high-level starter, giving the Cavaliers a realistic option to pair with Mobley if he takes over as the full-time center.
Although Toppin has had a substantial impact with the Pacers this season, they were exploring the trade market for the former Knick and Buddy Hield this past deadline, suggesting he will be available for the right price this summer. Only Hield ended up being dealt, but the Cavaliers should take the initiative to inquire about Toppin as soon as possible.