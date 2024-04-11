3 sleeper trade targets for the Cleveland Cavaliers to pursue this summer
The Cleveland Cavaliers should explore the trade market for three underappreciated talents across the NBA.
Trade Target No. 1 - Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
For the most part, the Cavaliers' frontcourt rotation will always consist heavily of either Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen at the center position. Until Cleveland moves on from one of the two, they will not target expensive or high-end backup fives. What the Cavs should prioritize, though, is physical centers who can add floor spacing.
Despite uninspiring averages of 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds this season, Maxi Kleber makes his impact on the court whenever given the chance. He does not make flashy plays or dominate the paint every second. He knows his role and gives energy where it is needed. Kleber provides physicality in the post alongside reliable floor spacing. There is no single skill that Kleber gives exceptionally, but his jack-of-all-trades style could benefit the Cavs in a variety of matchups.
The Mavericks have appreciated Kleber this season, but with the addition of Derek Lively III and Daniel Gafford, his fit in Dallas has come into question. The frontcourt cluster has caused messy lineup rotations, and Kleber is likely the one most likely out the door first. In the case that the Mavs are actively shopping Kleber, the Cavaliers would be wrong not to call and see what the price would be to bring the veteran big to the Land.
With two more years on his contract after this season at $11 million each season, the Cavaliers could easily match Kleber's salary without losing pivotal players. He would require a rotation player being sent to Dallas in return, but the German big man's fit on the Cavs as a dependable and talented backup option at both the four and five spots adds a unique skillset Cleveland has been looking for this past two years.