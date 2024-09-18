3 sleeper trade targets for the Cleveland Cavaliers offseason
No. 3 - Cody Martin
In this deal, the Cavs would send Niang and a 2025 second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Cody Martin. The Hornets’ man has recorded 35 matches in the last two years because of injuries to his quad, neck and knee.
The Hornets were in the bottom third of the NBA in deep accuracy last season. This swap would give them something they need, such as a good veteran in the locker room in Niang.
Martin’s presence would aid the Cavaliers because he is an underrated athlete. His speed in the open court and off-ball movement add to his value as an undersized wing.
On offense, he finishes at a slightly below-average rate at the rim. Yet, he could be an intriguing option if Isaac Okoro’s deep shot isn’t falling because Martin can create more for himself inside the arc and he’ll have more room to cut because of the attention the core four attract. Also, he is an ordinary catch-and-release option. In 2021-22, the last time he played close to a full season, he made 36.9 percent of triples off the catch.
And he can contribute on defense. Sixty-five percent of his time on defense was spent on guards, holding them to 41.1 percent shooting in 28 games in 2023-24, per the NBA’s matchup data. With further improvement under one of the best developmental staffs in the league, he can add to his rep by becoming a defensive ace by getting better at guarding up.
Adding another veteran contributor could elevate the Cleveland Cavaliers past their current ceiling, supporting the starring core and building toward a more hopeful future. Cashing in on their remaining assets may be the best move for Cleveland ahead of training camp.