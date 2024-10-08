3 reasons that make the Cleveland Cavaliers dark horse contenders this season
No. 3 - Defensive identity
Ending with where the Cavaliers have built their identity, Cleveland is certain to be one of the NBA's top defenses once again. Since pairing Mobley and Allen, the Cavs' have protected the hoop at an elite rate.
In Mobley's second season, he earned All-Defensive First Team honors and finished the year as a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. If he is healthy this season, there is no doubt that Mobley will return to his defensive star form. Allen is coming off his debatably best season of his career, too, endlessly swatting away shots at the rim and fighting for every rebound.
Cleveland's frontcourt had one major weakness - physicality. Both Mobley and Allen are slender players, making them easy targets for heavyweight rivals on the boards. Last year, though, both players showed a willingness to endure the blows and continue to put up a fight for each missed shot. Retaining that mentality will be key for the Cavaliers this season. The East is filled with talented big men such as Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kristaps Porzingis. If the Cavs hope to reach the Finals, they will certainly face off against at least one of them in a seven-game series.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have every tool it takes to cut a rival's season short in the postseason. Couch's analysis points out the highlights and lowlights of the team. The Cavaliers' core four have a lot to prove this season. If the Cavs keep their defensive identity in tact and improve the offensive gameplan under Atkinson, Cleveland's unlikely party crashing could manifest in front of the world's eyes.