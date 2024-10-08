3 reasons that make the Cleveland Cavaliers dark horse contenders this season
No. 1 - Cleveland's dynamic backcourt
Garland was the primary target of trade rumors this summer as commentators believed Cleveland's undersized backcourt was severely limited in overall viability. While results have been positive, the Cavs' guards have also faced their fair share of setbacks and underwhelming nights.
Last year, both Garland and Mitchell played better without the other at times. They are both ball-dominant small guards. Mitchell, though, signed his extension under the condition that the Cavs keep Garland this summer, making finding the balance for both players a top priority for Atkinson's offensive schemes. Thankfully, Atkinson might have found that answer.
Rather than Garland and Mitchell taking turns as the primary ballhandler, Atkinson is planning to implement the Golden State Warriors' offensive creativity. Placing Mobley in a high-usage playmaking role, both Garland and Mitchell will be in positions to create for themselves off the ball and make use of Jarrett Allen's screens to maneuever through defenses. Both guards have shown tremendous talent as off-ball threats.
On catch-and-shoot three-point attempts last season, Mitchell (40.7 percent) and Garland (35 percent) punished slow defensive rotations. Adding higher volume to their off-ball production gives Atkinson enough versatility to make the backcourt duo work together, in theory. The Cavaliers can be less dependent on a pick-and-roll offense with a single orchestrator at the top of the arc, but it also gives Cleveland the value of two players who can take over the offense at any time when necessary.
Finding a way not only to avoid the downsides but elevate the possible upsides could give Cleveland one of the league's premier backcourts despite the size disparity. Mitchell and Garland are dynamic on their own, but Atkinson's offense could unlock the best versions of each as multi-faceted offensive weapons.