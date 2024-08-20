3 realistic expectations for the Cleveland Cavaliers 2024-25 NBA Season
No. 2 - Evan Mobley improves his offensive versatility and averages a double-double
Despite high hopes, Cavaliers young star Evan Mobley might not make a massive leap in year four. He is surrounded by three other high-level players with more experience. Mobley will probably not be a top scorer across the NBA, but he should showcase greater playmaking and shot creation. Atkinson's offense will seemingly slot him into an evolved version of Draymond Green's role with the Warriors. Rather than relegating Mobley to a one-dimensional job, Mobley will have a role in orchestrating and creating open looks for teammates.
Still, Mobley should take a leap as a scorer. Improving as a passer will force defenses to stay closer to Donovan Mitchell and company, giving Mobley more chances to expose a poor rotation or overcommitment. If Mobley can add to his post-scoring and have a solid jump shot, his passing options will also grow.
Defensively, Mobley will continue to shine. Before his string of injuries, the big man averaged a steady double-double with points and rebounds alongside a handful of blocks per game.
In his first two seasons, Mobley was a relatively healthy player, making the fear of another lost season unlikely. While Mobley's stagnant growth can be blamed on bad offensive schemes and a lack of assertiveness in the young big man, his year-three injuries prevented him from gaining any real momentum ahead of the playoffs. Once he was comfortable, he played his best basketball on the biggest stage of his career. With a full season to develop and build a rhythm, Mobley can have the most significant growth of any player in his rookie class this season.
If he stays healthy, seeing Mobley become a primary facet on offense is a reasonable expectation. Given the highly exclusive nature, he might still miss the All-Star rosters, but Mobley should be a versatile presence and possibly the second-best Cavalier.