3 quotes from Cavaliers media day that prove Evan Mobley is ready to be a star
By Alex Sabri
Passing and Playmaking
Will the Cavs be able to unlock the Mobley's potential as a playmaking hub this season?
Mobley's assist averages have increased from 2.5 per game during his rookie year to 3.2 last season. He found success passing from the top of the arc to cutting teammates and in transition to guards on the break. The former USC star showcased his playmaking potential during a Game 2 win over Boston in May, finding players in transition, off hand offs and on cuts as he finished the dominating victory with five assists.
Unlocking Mobley's passing and playmaking potential will do wonders in solidifying himself as a true threat on both sides of the court. He highlighted playmaking and more when asked about how he anticipates his role within the offense on Monday.
"A lot more playmaking with the ball in my hand, me trailing into the top of the key, flowing into offense. A lot of different ways you guys are going to use me. Overall, I think it's going to be a great year."- Evan Mobley
In Mobley's three years, the young big flashed a mature intelligence for the overall flow of the game and how to connect with his teammates on open looks. He has become a good playmaker from the elbow, a talent that Atkinson will be able to utilize in his first year with the Cavaliers.
In total, the Cleveland Cavaliers enter this season with plenty to prove after committing long-term to the current core. Evan Mobley's future holds incredible weight to how far this team can go in the postseason, and his media day moments highlight how the Cavaliers recognize this need and are prioritizing his growth.