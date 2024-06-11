3 potential offseason targets for Cavaliers with ties to James Borrego
3. Brandon Ingram
If the Cavaliers enter the offseason willing to answer calls surrounding their core four, the New Orleans Pelicans could become suitors for former All-Stars Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen. With Brandon Ingram's contract extension on the horizon and New Orleans' noncommital approach, both the Pels and Cavs could be in the market to find a new home for a core player.
Borrego spent one year with Ingram on the Pelicans and could join him in Cleveland if they both leave Louisiana for the tropical paradise of Northeast Ohio this summer. If the Cavaliers do hire Borrego, trading for Ingram could be a natural progression to surround Borrego with players who knows how to maximize. While Borrego only served as an associate head coach, he spent every day with Ingram and helped mold the gameplan for the season.
If Cleveland makes a one-for-one swap of Garland and Ingram, the former All-Star forward could be the long-awaited answer for the Cavs on the wing as both a secondary ballhandler and scorer. Ingram is not the three-point marksman the Cavaliers might prefer at times, but his mid-range shotmaking and ability to absorb contract on drives would elevate Cleveland's offense in Borrego's system.
Making a long-term commitment to Borrego could give the Cavs reason to consider a long-term deal with Ingram, building a three-man core of Donovan Mitchell, Brandon Ingram and Evan Mobley.
Trading a star player always leads to more uncertainty than guarantees, but adding Ingram to a team led by his former coach could help the Cavaliers feel some level of assurance in their decisions.
To this point, Borrego has not been offered the position nor has he accepted it. The Cleveland Cavaliers should have no rush in their coaching search, opting to form a roster and staff perfectly curated to complement Mitchell and Mobley rather than rushing into reckless choices. If Borrego is the next head coach, the Cavs should explore the potential to bring in his former players to give him a roster that he can trust and gameplan for quickly.