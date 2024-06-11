3 potential offseason targets for Cavaliers with ties to James Borrego
2. Gordon Hayward
Alongside Monk, Gordon Hayward encountered Borrego on the Hornets. Before playing under Borrego, Hayward's career had been on a steady decline in production and value across the league with endless injury woes since his first game with the Boston Celtics.
In a happy twist of fate, Hayward's first year with the Hornets included his best scoring season since his 2016-17 All-Star year with the Utah Jazz. Hayward rebuilt his reputation, averaging 19.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 38.3 percent from deep in 34 minutes per night. While Hayward would still miss nearly half the season with injuries, his career seemed to turn around for the better as a veteran leader for the young Hornets.
After Borrego was fired, Hayward's efficiency and impact dropped in the following year. Reuniting with Borrego could be an alluring prospect for Hayward entering his 14th season in the Association.
With the Cavaliers still searching for greater wing depth and veteran presence, Hayward could present a unique free-agent steal after a disappointing half-season run with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Given his success under Borrego, Hayward would have ample reason to consider joining the Cavs years after a missed opportunity to join a young Kyrie Irving ahead of his time in Boston.